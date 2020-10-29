World of Warcraft: Shadowlands gets November release date following delay

As we opened October, Blizzard announced that it was delaying Shadowlands, the upcoming 8th expansion for World of Warcraft. Originally slated for October 27th, Blizzard at the time announced that World of Warcraft: Shadowlands would now be arriving at some point later in 2020 without giving us a precise release date. Today we finally got that new release date, with Blizzard confirming that the expansion will indeed be here before the end of the year.

In a statement published to Twitter today, Blizzard announced a new November 23rd release date for Shadowlands. Specifically, Shadowlands will be going live at 3 PM PST on that day, giving players a chance to explore the new expansion and the dramatic changes it’s bringing to World of Warcraft.

Blizzard said today that in the time since Shadowlands was first delayed, it has been able to “polish the expansion and shore up the endgame, including overhauling the combat and rewards in the Maw, and reworking the Covenant systems to make your choice more immediately impactful and have clearer long-term goals.”

With the new release date set, Blizzard says that its Shadowlands pre-launch event will be going live on November 10th – almost two full weeks before the expansion itself launches. In the pre-launch event, players will have to do battle with a “flood of the Scourge,” so they’re encouraged to prepare for that.

In addition, Blizzard says that it will open Shadowlands‘ first raid, Castle Nathria, on December 8th, giving players about a week and a half to prepare to enter the raid and race for world first. Blizzard seems confident that it can hit this new release date now that it’s had some additional time to apply some polish to the expansion, so hopefully Shadowlands won’t be delayed further. Stay tuned.