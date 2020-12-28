Wonder Woman 3 gets fast-tracked by Warner Bros after WW84 success

Wonder Woman 1984, the movie that was repeatedly delayed before finally hitting theaters on Christmas and HBO Max for home streaming, has proven to be a bit hit for Warner Bros. Based on this success, the studio has announced that it is fast-tracking production of Wonder Woman 3, the third installment in the modern Wonder Woman franchise.

WarnerMedia announced the success and its plans for the next installment on Sunday, stating that Warner Bros Pictures will fast-track development of Wonder Woman 3 (it doesn’t have an official name yet) with Patty Jenkins on board to write and direct the movie. Likewise, fans can expect to see Gal Gadot return in the lead role.

Since its release on Christmas, WarnerMedia says Wonder Woman 1984 exceeded its box office projections and took the honor of the biggest domestic opening weekend for a feature film in the ‘post-pandemic’ time period. The movie raked in $16.2 million in the box office and around $36.1 million around the world over the past weekend.

In a statement, Warner Bros. Pictures Group Chairman Toby Emmerich said:

As fans around the world continue to embrace Diana Prince, driving the strong opening weekend performance of Wonder Woman 1984, we are excited to be able continue her story with our real life Wonder Women – Gal and Patty – who will return to conclude the long-planned theatrical trilogy.

The movie proved as popular on HBO Max as it did in theaters, with WarnerMedia stating that almost half of the service’s subscribers watched the movie the day it was released. Compared to the average HBO Max viewing hours in a day from the previous month, total viewing hours for Wonder Woman 1984 on Friday had more than tripled.