WNBA games will be streamed on Oculus, Twitter, and Facebook Watch

The Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) will make a number of games available to stream on various platforms this season, giving viewers the opportunity to tune in without a traditional pay-TV service. Of particular interest is the league’s plan to make some games available for streaming on Facebook’s Oculus platform, meaning you’ll be able to strap on your VR headset on game day.

The WNBA announced the schedule for its 25th season today, detailing both broadcast and streaming options. If you have a pay-TV service, you’ll be able to catch the WNBA games on a number of networks, including ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, CBS Television Network, CBS Sports, and NBA TV. As well, many games will be available to stream.

For its part, Twitter will be offering 12 WNBA games this season for streaming, while Facebook’s Oculus platform will get access to 20 games. Some games will be available to stream live on the Paramount+ app, which is the rebrand of former service CBS All Access.

If you don’t have an Oculus device, you’ll also have the opportunity to watch 20 WNBA games this season on the Facebook Watch video platform. Twitter will be home to post-game interviews, real-time highlights, Q&As, fan tweets, and sports commentary. If you’re a WNBA League Pass subscriber, you’ll get access to more than 110 games.

The league’s milestone 25th season will kick off on May 14 with a dozen teams competing over the weekend. Google has been tapped as this year’s presenting partner on ESPN. For its part, the tech company will work with the WNBA to deliver a 25-game telecast schedule across ESPN/ESPN2 and ABC called ’25 for 25.’