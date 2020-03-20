Windows 10 version 1709 End of Service extended to October

COVID-19 measures, many of which have involved voluntary or imposed quarantines, have made software become even more critical to people’s lives. Ensuring that they have access to stable and secure versions of most used programs, like web browsers or, more importantly, operating systems is even more crucial during this period, To take a load off people’s already stressed minds, Microsoft is holding off from putting version 1709 of Windows 10 to pasture until near the end of 2020.

Windows 10 version 1709 was supposed to reach its end of service next month on April 14, 2020. That basically means it will no longer be receiving the regular stream of updates, particularly the monthly security updates that keep your computer safe after that date. It’s not the end of the world, of course, but it requires users to update their computers to at least version 1803.

The problem is that Windows updates have always been problematic and have never gone smoothly for everyone. Attempting to do those updates during this critical period seems like tempting fate so, thankfully, Microsoft won’t be enforcing its old policy.

Windows 10 version 1709 will, instead, receive monthly security updates all the way to October 13, 2020. Users don’t need to do anything special on their end and it is as if nothing really happened. Presuming life has returned to normal in a few months, it will finally end that delayed end of service.

Microsoft’s announcement follows Google’s decision to put releasing new versions of Chrome and Chrome OS on hold. Focus will, instead, be put on maintaining the stability and security of Chrome version 80, the current stable version. Given reports on how the rise in Work From Home arrangements has become a haven for hackers, it is definitely a wise decision to make.