Windows 10 May 2021 update seals Windows 10X’s fate

It might be Google’s big day but the rest of the tech world isn’t going to pause just for Google I/O. In fact, Microsoft curiously timed the announcement of Windows 10 version 21H1’s rollout right on the day that Google is at the center of tech news. Regardless, many computer users will want to take note of this update in order to prepare for worst-case scenarios. Likewise, it also brings some sad news to those still hoping to see a Windows 10X in the future.

Windows 10 version 21H1, a.k.a. the May 2021 update, was explicitly designed to be a “scoped” update, meaning it’s a relatively minor update that focuses on security and quality. Just like last year’s 20H1 update, Microsoft recognized that this isn’t the right time to be breaking people’s PCs with large updates.

Still, Windows 10 updates are notorious for breaking computers, no matter the size, which is why Microsoft says that it’s adopting a “measured seeker-based approach” to rolling out the update. This means downloads are throttled and may not even appear for some devices yet, especially those with compatibility issues. Microsoft says that those who are already on Windows 10 version 2004 or 20H2 will experience a faster update because version 21H1 will be installed just like a monthly update.

Microsoft also took the time to address one elephant in the room, the fate of Windows 10X. As reported, it is pretty much canceling this special version of Windows since it realized that its features could benefit all Windows users in general. It even says that some technologies, like app containers, voice typing, and a new keyboard are already being integrated into Windows.

What Microsoft continues to be silent about is the fate of the Surface Neo, the dual-screen device that should have been where Windows 10X will first debut. At this point, it’s all but sure that the device has also been canceled, dashing hopes of any dual-screen device future, be it Windows or even Android.