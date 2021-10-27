WhatsApp now allows chat transfer from iPhone to some Android devices

There are many reasons why people frequently get anxious when it comes to moving to a new smartphone. While new smartphones offer improved performance and new features, getting all your data from your old devices to the new device can be a daunting task. For those who make heavy use of WhatsApp for business and in their personal life, the thought of not having their chat history can be a dealbreaker.

Thankfully, WhatsApp has announced with the release of Android 12; it has added the ability to transfer WhatsApp data from an iPhone to a new Android device. Previously, chat history could not be exported between iPhone and Android devices. To transfer data, users will need to connect the iPhone to the Android device using a cable.

After granting WhatsApp permission, Android will automatically match and install the same apps from Google Play, allowing users to bring SMS and iMessage history to their new device along with photos, videos, contacts, calendars, and other data. Most importantly, WhatsApp chat history can be transferred, including photos, text conversations, and voice messages.

Google says that it worked closely with the WhatsApp team to build the export capability to make it easier for iPhone users to enter the world of Android. Users will need a USB-C to Lightning cable to get started. Once the smartphones are connected, users will be able to scan the QR code on the iPhone to launch WhatsApp and move their conversations and other content to the new device.

WhatsApp notes the data being transferred between the devices does remain protected for the entire transfer process. The transfer process also disables the ability to receive new messages on the old device while the transfer is in progress. Currently, Samsung Galaxy devices and Pixel phones support the new transfer capability. In addition, smartphones launching with Android 12 will also support the transfer function.