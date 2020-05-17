WhatsApp gets Messenger Rooms integration in latest beta

In late April, Facebook introduced Messenger Rooms, a new video chatting feature that enables up to 50 people to participate in the same group call. The feature was introduced as demand for video messaging services has skyrocketed, joining Skype, Zoom, and other similar platforms. The latest WhatsApp beta adds an integration with this feature.

WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging apps in the world; it enables users to call each other in addition to sending messages. According to WABetaInfo, the WhatsApp beta app version 2.20.163 for Android features a new integration with Messenger Rooms, enabling users to rapidly start a group video call.

The integration is found as a tappable bubble in the shortcuts menu; the new ‘Rooms’ option is listed where the camera icon used to be (that can still be accessed from the chat messaging field). Tapping the Rooms shortcut will pull up a message that introduces the Messenger Rooms feature.

Users will need to tap the ‘Continue in Messenger’ link to launch the Messenger app and create a room. A similar shortcut is found in the WhatsApp Call tab, where users have the option of creating a room, among other things. Obviously, the user will need to have Messenger installed on their device to use the feature.

The report claims that the Messenger Rooms integration is rolling out to users in the United States first and that it will be made available in other regions soon. It’s unclear when the feature will exit beta and be made available in the regular WhatsApp Android app for all users.