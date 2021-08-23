WhatsApp for iPad native app might be around the corner

Although they have experienced a resurgence in popularity and sales, there are still a number of popular apps that either don’t work natively on iPads are or don’t work properly. Instagram is the poster child of the latter with its suboptimal experience of Apple’s slates. WhatsApp, Facebook’s other social media property, isn’t following its sibling’s footsteps and might have a native app for iPads and even Android tablets coming soon.

Just like Instagram, it’s actually possible to use WhatsApp on an iPad. Unlike Instagram, however, you’ll have to bend over backward to make it happen, not to mention still require a smartphone with an active WhatsApp account. That might be fine in the past, but WhatsApp’s multi-device thrust requires some changes to those limitations.

According to WABetaInfo, those changes are already afoot. With the upcoming “Multi-Device 2.0” features, it will be possible to use iPads as a new linked device. In the future, even Android tablets will suffice for that role.

The important tidbit, however, is that the WhatsApp for iPad app is expected to be a native app, not a web app. Not only does that mean it will be faster and have access to all the features a native app has, but it also means that the app can work independently. In other words, it might soon be possible to use WhatsApp on the iPad even if your smartphone is offline.

• Is WhatsApp for iPad a web app? No, it's a native app!

• Will WhatsApp for iPad work independently? Yes.

• Is WhatsApp for iPad already available? No.

• WhatsApp beta for iPad? If you have WhatsApp beta for iOS, you will automatically have the iPad version in the future. https://t.co/aQYBBtW7Sb — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) August 21, 2021

There is no word yet on when this app will come, but those registered for WhatsApp beta testing will be able to see the iPad beta app when it finally arrives. In the meantime, WhatsApp is rolling out the beta versions of its desktop apps for Windows and macOS as part of the same thrust to fully bring multi-device support to the platform.