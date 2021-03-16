We’re getting a new Dungeons & Dragons Dark Alliance game after nearly 20 years

The early-to-mid 2000s were an interesting time for the world of gaming. With systems like the GameCube, Xbox, and PlayStation 2 further closing the gap between consoles and PC in terms of 3D rendering capabilities, we saw several PC game series make the jump to console. Baldur’s Gate was one such series, although the console games that carried the name looked a lot different from the computer RPGs we saw around the turn of the century.

We’re talking, of course, about Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance and its sequel, which were action RPGs more in line with Diablo than they were with Baldur’s Gate proper. Dark Alliance 2 released on PlayStation 2 and Xbox way back in 2004, and now, nearly 20 years later, we’re getting a new installment in the long-dormant series.

This time around, the game has dropped the Baldur’s Gate branding and has picked up more the broad Dungeons & Dragons name. Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance, as it’s officially called, keeps the action RPG gameplay of its predecessors (with up to four player co-op this time around) but moves the camera from the isometric angle we saw in the first two games to a third-person perspective. You can check out some gameplay from the title – featuring none other than Drizzt Do’Urden – in the trailer embedded above.

The game is being made by Wizards of the Coast subsidiary Tuque Games and will be published by Wizards itself. The game will be available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC. In a press release today, Wizards of the Coast said that those who purchase the game on PlayStation 4 will receive a download code to upgrade to the PlayStation 5 version, while those who purchase on Xbox consoles will only need to buy the game once to get it for both Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

Dark Alliance is up for pre-order today for $39.99, though there are also Digital Deluxe and physical Steelbook Editions available for $59.99 each that come with an expansion called Echoes of the Blood War and a Lich Weapon Set. Dark Alliance is out on June 22nd, so release is only a few months out. There’s no doubt we’ll be hearing more about Dark Alliance soon, so stay tuned.