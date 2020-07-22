Waymo and Chrysler expand their autonomous auto partnership

Waymo and Chrysler have been working together since 2016 to create autonomous vehicles. One of the vehicles resulting from that partnership is the L4-ready Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid minivan. Waymo has announced that it and Chrysler are strengthening their partnership in several essential ways.

FCA has selected Waymo as its exclusive, strategic technology partner for L4 fully self-driving technology for its future vehicle portfolio. Waymo will also work exclusively with FCA as its preferred partner for the development and testing of L4 autonomous light commercial vehicles for moving goods. Initially, Waymo and FCA will integrate Waymo Driver into the RAM ProMaster van.

Waymo says that integration will create a highly configurable platform to enable access to a broad range of global commercial consumers. The expansion of the partnership between the two companies is the latest step toward scaling and deploying autonomous technology across ride-hailing, trucking, local delivery, and personal car ownership.

Waymo CEO John Krafcik says that FCA was his company’s first OEM partner. He notes that the autonomous Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid minivans have driven more fully autonomous miles than any other vehicle on the planet.

FCA CEO Mike Manley says that the four-year-old partnership with FCA and Waymo continues to break new ground. He says that the new deal deepens the partnership with the “very best technology partner in the space.” He also says that FCA and Waymo are both partnered to deploy L4 fully autonomous technology across the entire product portfolio at FCA. It’s unclear when the first autonomous Ram ProMaster vans resulting from the partnership will be available.