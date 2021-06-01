Watch DOOM Eternal running on an NVIDIA RTX 3080 Ti

While today’s announcement of the RTX 3070 Ti and RTX 3080 Ti graphics cards may have been bittersweet considering the current hardware shortage, there’s certainly reason to be excited about these new cards. Both cards, which are launching later this month, offer a boost in performance over their non-Ti counterparts, and now we’re getting to see just how capable the 3080 Ti is with a new DOOM Eternal gameplay demo.

The gameplay demo was published by NVIDIA today and uses the 3080 Ti to run DOOM Eternal at 4K resolution with ray tracing turned on. The demo makes for a pretty impressive watch, and thanks to framerate and hardware data included in the upper right corner, we can see more specifics not only concerning the 3080 Ti’s performance, but also the rig this was tested on.

During periods of action, the framerate seems to fluctuate between around 75 and 90 fps, often settling in the low to mid-80s. When there’s less happening on screen, frame rate can jump above 100 frames per second, though that’s obviously a fairly rare occurrence when you remember that we’re running at 4K with ray tracing turned on.

From that hardware data, we learn that the RTX 3080 Ti has been paired with an Intel Core i9-10900KF CPU clocked at 3.7GHz. While ray tracing is turned on for the entirety of the demo, HDR and DLSS are both turned off. Of course, since this is a ray tracing demo, you should pay particular attention to the lighting effects, whether we’re talking lasers, explosions, or reflections.

It’s an impressive demo, to be sure, but the real problem will be getting your hands on one of these cards. The standard 3070 and 3080 have been extremely difficult to find for months and months, and there’s no reason to believe that the 3070 Ti and 3080 Ti will be any easier to buy. We’ll see soon enough, though, as the 3080 Ti is slated to launch on June 3rd while the 3070 Ti will be releasing on June 10th.