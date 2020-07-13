Watch Dogs: Legion turns anyone into a potential recruit

You have to hand it to Ubisoft for launching titles that, given current situations, could almost be interpreted as social commentary. Of course, had Watch Dogs: Legion launched on time, it might have had less impact than when it launches during a time of more problematic security and privacy practices. Of course, the delay has also helped Ubisoft iron out some kinks and refine the game that will be launching in October.

Watch Dogs started out as a hacking-themed game that flipped the finger at corporations and governments and their oppressive regimes and Legion continues that theme on a more massive scale. Instead of a ragtag band of underground hackers, your role as a DedSec member is to recruit anyone and everyone you can, provided you are able to figure out what they need and help them. You can recruit almost anyone you see, from a construction worker to a security guard to a roadie.

Creative Director Clint Hocking explains some of the changes they were able to make thanks to the delay. For example, recruitable characters now have weapons that match their profession, like a construction working with his nail gun and wrench. There are also other more complex character variations, like a guitar-wielding roadie that happens to be an expert at sneaking in and out of places, probably a skill developed to escape groupies.

There are, however, also some things that were removed or at least revamped. Permadeath is no longer a built-in part of the game experience but is actually a separate game mode. Whichever mode you play, though, there will always be a small number of characters that are destined to die either way.

Watch Dogs: Legion will be launching on October 29 on PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and even on Google Stadia. Those buying the game on consoles need not worry because they will also be able to unlock the game on the PS5 and Xbox Series X when those become available.