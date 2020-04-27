WarnerMedia’s latest deal will bring HBO Max to Apple devices

If you’re one of the many people who plan to sign up for WarnerMedia’s upcoming HBO Max streaming service and you also own an Apple device, then the company has some good news for you: its latest distribution deal. Under this deal, HBO Max will be available across Apple’s ecosystem of devices when it launches in May, as well as in the Apple TV app, according to a new report.

WarnerMedia has been steadily penning distribution deals for its upcoming HBO Max service — in addition to its availability to AT&T customers, the company recently announced a distribution deal with Charter Communications that will make HBO Max available directly through the service provider. Soon after, a deal with YouTube TV was announced.

Following both of those is a new deal with Apple, according to Deadline, which reports that Apple device owners are guaranteed to have access to the service when it launches across all of their devices — yes, even on the iPod Touch. In addition to being available on the Apple TV devices (HD and 4K), the HBO Max service will also be integrated with the Apple TV app.

The HBO Max content will be listed under ‘Watch Now’ in the Apple TV app, according to the new report, making it easier for subscribers to find all of their favorite content in the same place. If you’re an Apple TV channels subscriber of HBO or you pay for HBO Now through the App Store, you’ll also get free access to HBO Max under this deal.

“The availability to HBO Max across Apple devices is a great addition to our distribution offering and will provide seamless access for millions of customers,” WarnerMedia’s Rich Warren said in a statement. The HBO Max service will launch in the end of May for $14.99/month.