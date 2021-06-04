Walmart and Target are planning their own Prime Day alternatives

Amazon plans to hold its Prime Day 2021 over a 48-hour period starting June 21 at midnight Pacific Time. Competitors Walmart and Target are gearing up to compete with the online retailer with their own sales, both of which will take place on the same dates as Prime Day. Target is calling its June sale ‘Deal Days,’ while Walmart is referring to its own Prime Day alternative as ‘Deals for Days.’

Both Walmart and Target plan to hold their sales for slightly longer than Amazon’s Prime Day. Walmart’s Deals for Days will take place from June 20 – 23 and will include sales on a variety of products, including tech gear like laptops, smartphones, and TVs. Target’s Deal Days, meanwhile, will take place from June 20 – 22 and include discounts across many different product categories.

According to Target, anyone can participate in its June Deal Days, which will be the retailer’s largest sale this summer. Customers can browse the discounted items and purchase them online, then pick them up in their nearest Target store with options like Order Pickup and Drive Up. Just ahead of the sale will come a 5-percent discount on Target gift cards sold through the company’s website.

Walmart’s Deals for Days, meanwhile, will go live on the retailer’s website later this month, giving consumers the opportunity to get discounts on various items akin to what you’d find on Black Friday. The company will have exclusive in-store and online deals for customers who prefer either form of shopping.

Ultimately, the competition is good for consumers who will benefit from big companies competing to get customers’ money. If you’ve been planning to pick up a new pair of headphones, upgrade your TV, or get a laptop ahead of the next school season, it may be worth the wait to see what kind of discounts are offered.