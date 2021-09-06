Volkswagen teases its future entry-level electric vehicle

Volkswagen is teasing its future ID. LIFE electric vehicles with a teaser looking at its entry-level electric vehicle aiming at a price tag of about €20,000. The vehicle is the ID. LIFE concept car designed with sustainability and digitalization in mind. VW says the vehicle will be extremely flexible, able to become a mini cinema or gaming center, among other uses.

VW says ID. LIFE is designed to be a next-generation completely electric urban mobility vehicle. The concept car is a preview of a future ID. model that will slide into the small car segment Volkswagen plans to launch in 2025. The target price of around €20,000 is intended to make electric mobility accessible to more people.

The automaker focused on the needs of younger customers with the design of the concept vehicle. The ID. LIFE concept is intended to be a pared-down and minimalist vehicle with no decorative elements or add-on parts. It also does away with any complicated mixing of materials. It’s designed to have a purist appearance, with a removable roof constructed from an air chamber textile that can give the car an open-air feeling.

ID. LIFE will use a version of the VW module electric drive matrix platform developed specifically for the small car segment. It will feature front-wheel drive and a 234 PS electric motor. It will have spirited acceleration able to reach 100 km/h in 6.9 seconds.

Volkswagen is targeting a 400-kilometer driving range per the WLTP cycle with a 57 kWh high-voltage battery. Volkswagen plans to build the vehicle using sustainable materials, including wood chips used as a natural coloring agent in the paint. The air chamber textile for the roof will be made from recycled PET bottles.