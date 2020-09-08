Vizio SmartCast TVs finally get Apple TV app support

Vizio SmartCast, the smart TV model from Vizio, finally offers direct support for Apple TV, the company has announced. This support eliminates the need to use a third-party streaming device to access Apple’s relatively new Apple TV+ streaming service, which has already arrived on a number of other non-Apple devices. The announcement is joined by a special Apple TV+ promotion for SmartCast model owners.

As with any other smart TV, the Vizio SmartCast TVs feature a built-in OS and streaming hardware for directly accessing services through downloaded apps. Of course, the smart TV can only directly access the services it has apps for, meaning that for anything it doesn’t support — such as Apple TV, until now — you’d need to connect a third-party device like a Roku or Apple TV.

On Tuesday, Vizio announced that its SmartCast TV owners can now directly download the Apple TV app, providing them with access to the Apple TV+ service. The support arrives alongside a free three-month trial of the streaming platform for new customers located in the United States.

Of course, the Vizio SmartCast Apple TV app also provides users with access to the wider Apple TV platform, including the ability to sign up for channels like Starz and SHOWTIME, as well as the option of buying and renting digital content through Apple. There is one big ‘catch,’ though, and it’s that you must have a SmartCast TV model from 2016 or later.

Vizio’s chief revenue officer Mike O’Donnell said: