Vivo X50 Pro is bringing its Gimbal Camera System to global markets

Smartphone cameras have become truly amazing and sometimes even excessive in the past few years but there are still a few things they grapple with due to constrained spaces. It’s really just a matter of time before those problems are solved, like how periscope-style lenses have addressed zooming in smartphones. With its new X50 series, Vivo is tackling the other side of the mobile photography puzzle, bringing a miniaturized gimbal to make short work of shaky hands and moving vehicles.

Many smartphones have stabilization systems, of course, but even Optical Image Stabilization or OIS is limited in its capacity to compensate for movement. Using tiny motors, OIS can only move the camera lens up, down, and sideways to counteract movement along those axes. Out of the 3 models in the series, the X50 Pro and X50 Pro+ will be also boosted with 60x hyper zoom by a periscope lens.

The Vivo X50 Pro’s Gimbal Camera System, in contrast, is modeled after professional gimbals that can also take into account rotation angle to move the camera in the opposite direction of the movement. Beyond the hardware, Vivo also put some design cues, like making that camera look like an eye or overlaying a Gimbal Radar animated ball in the camera app to indicate the status of the gimbal, that neatly integrates the system into the overall phone experience.

With an advanced camera system like that, you’ll need a powerhouse to run the show. The Vivo X50 Pro+, in particular, boasts of Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 865 to give it an edge not only in performance but also in 5G connectivity. As is the trend these days, the Vivo X50’s screen boasts of high refresh rates at 90 or 120 Hz.

Completing the overall mobile experience, Vivo is also launching its TWS Earphone Neo earbuds. Boasting of AI (not active) noise cancellation, 14.2mm drivers, and Qualcomm’s QCC3046 platform, the TWS Earphone Neo offers what Vivo calls a classic earbuds design that seems all too familiar. In fact, one could probably be forgiven if the experience a bit of deja vu when seeing the Vivo X50 Pro’s camera bump.

More than just its novel Gimbal Camera System, the Vivo X50 will be the first in its family to become available to international markets. Where and when that will be is still forthcoming so be sure to watch this space for more information on Vivo’s latest attempt at wowing the mobile market after the Vivo NEX phones. Hopefully with a more accessible price tag than those, too.