Viking survival game Valheim just hit a huge milestone

If you’re a PC gamer, you’ve almost certainly heard of Valheim by now. The Viking survival game launched in early access on Steam earlier this month, and ever since its arrival, it seems to be the only thing anyone can talk about. Today, the developers behind Valheim have shared a big win for the game, as it has hit another sales milestone in a very short amount of time.

In a community update today, developer Iron Gate AB announced that Valheim has hit 3 million total sales in a mere 17 days. Just four days ago, Valheim hit 2 million copies sold, so it seems that sales are only picking up for the game.

In all, Iron Gate says that Valheim has secured more than 60,000 “Overwhelmingly Positive” reviews on Steam, which is enough to put it in Steam’s top 250 best reviewed games of all time. Valheim has enjoyed some success on Twitch as well, with more than 20 million hours of gameplay watched according to Iron Gate’s own statistics. At the time of this writing, Valheim is currently holding down 106,000 viewers on Twitch, which is enough to make it the 10th-most viewed game at the moment.

Like many other PC survival games, Valheim will likely spend a considerable amount of time in early access. On Valheim‘s Steam Store page, Iron Gate says that it anticipates early access lasting at least a year, but that depends on the feedback it receives from players and the amount of content it decides to put into the game. From a features perspective, Iron Gate says that Valheim is about 75% complete, while only about 50% of the planned content is finished.

So, at some point in the not-too-distant future, Valheim could offer a lot more content than it does now. We’ll see if Valheim can keep this momentum up, but here 17 days after release, it already appears that Iron Gate has a big hit on its hands.