Verizon’s new AMC+ perk includes early access to The Walking Dead

As of today, Verizon is offering customers who make certain new purchases the opportunity to get AMC+ as a free perk. AMC’s streaming service provides customers with access to the network’s shows, as well as content from other networks and platforms like BBC America and Shudder. For The Walking Dead fans, there’s also early access to the series’ final season.

The new promotion is available to Verizon customers who buy a 5G phone on a device payment plan and activate a new line, as well as new Fios customers who subscribe to one of Verizon’s Mix & Match on Fios Home Internet plans.

The duration of free AMC+ access depends on the purchase. Verizon says you’ll need to get one of its “best 5G phones” with either the Get More Unlimited or Play More, Do More plans for a full year of free streaming access. Customers who instead sign up for the Start Unlimited plan will get six free months of AMC+.

Existing customers who choose to upgrade to a 5G phone while keeping their same line will likewise get six months of access. New Fios customers who sign up for the Mix & Match on Fios plans will get 12 months of AMC+ as a perk, while customers who get the Fios Gigabit plan may get some other perks on top of it, such as free cloud storage.

AMC+, as you’d expect, provides access to the various shows you’d otherwise watch on the AMC cable channel, including hits like The Walking Dead, NOS4A2, Orphan Black, and similar. Eligible Verizon customers can expect to receive an email with a redemption code around a week after activation.