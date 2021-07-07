Verizon THOR command center vehicle deploys 5G coverage in emergencies

Verizon has unveiled a first-of-its-kind vehicle called Tactical Humanitarian Operations Response (THOR). The massive vehicle was revealed at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar as part of an ongoing partnership between Verizon Public Sector and the Department of Defense. THOR is a mobile private Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband and mobile high-performance compute rapid-response command center vehicle. It’s described as a prototype capable of deploying Verizon Frontline technology, such as Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband, along with additional applications and computing solutions for partners.

Partners include first responders and the Department of Defense. Verizon says that there’s an opportunity to enhance its available 5G network and technological capabilities for those in public safety and the US military. The vehicle can be fielded in a military assistance environment and for other tasks such as fighting wildfires where there may be no mobile network in remote locations.

THOR could also be deployed in the wake of a catastrophe such as a hurricane or an earthquake when the mobile network might not be available, preventing citizens and emergency services from communicating. The vehicle is a modified Ford F650 chassis with a six-seat cab and three-seat rear command center. It offers full radio interoperability and can provide its own mobile network and features capabilities, including commercial satellite options, and can be operated remotely from a tablet.

THOR can also integrate with commercial drone applications and has an onboard tethered drone to help with disaster response and risk assessment missions. THOR is part of Verizon Frontline, which is the advanced networking technology Verizon created for first responders as part of its three decades of partnership with the public safety community. The vehicle is massive and has integrated antenna towers and a satellite dish.