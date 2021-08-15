Verizon offers major discounts on Galaxy Z Flip3 and Fold3

Smartphone shoppers looking for the best deals on folding smartphones might want to check out some deals Verizon is offering on the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G and Galaxy Z Fold3 5G smartphones. Both devices are currently on preorder with Verizon, with an estimated ship date of August 27. The deal for both smartphones is buy one and get up to $1000 off of another.

Verizon’s deal is good for users adding at least one new line with Business Unlimited, Unlimited Plus, or Unlimited Pro on both devices. The discount is $999.99 for the Galaxy Z Flip3 128 gigabyte smartphone or $1000 off the Galaxy Z Flip3 256 gigabyte, Z Flold3 256 gigabyte, or Fold3 512-gigabyte device.

The discount will be applied to the user’s account over 24 or 30 months. Both lines have to remain active to receive the credit, and the second device has to be of equal or lesser value. While that is a significant discount, keep in mind that both of these smartphones are extremely expensive.

The 256 gigabyte Z Fold3 retails for $1799.99, and on a payment deal would cost $59.99 per month for 30 months. That means users will still pay monthly installments on $799.99 of the price. The 512-gigabyte version retails for $1899.99, priced at $63.33 per month with a 30-month payment plan.

The Z Flip3 5G is a significantly cheaper smartphone priced at $999.99. It will cost $33.33 per month for the 128-gigabyte device on a 30-month payment plan. The 256-gigabyte version would cost $34.99 per month with a full retail price of $1049.99. Anyone thinking about taking Verizon up on these deals should know that while the main smartphone page shows the Z Fold3 256-gigabyte is estimated to ship on August 27, its details page shows the device won’t ship until November 8 if you choose the 512-gigabyte version.