Verizon launches Unlimited Plus with 5G for laptops, tablets, and jetpacks

Verizon has introduced Unlimited Plus, a new plan that offers wireless customers connectivity for their compatible tablets, laptops, and Verizon Jetpack hotspot devices. The plan offers both 4G LTE and 5G Ultra Wideband data, the latter of which is obviously dependent on using a device that supports the next-gen connectivity. In addition, Verizon is offering connected smartwatch owners a standalone plan for $10/month.

Unlimited Plus is a $30/month plan for subscribers who want mobile broadband for their laptop or tablet. The plan offers 30GB of ‘premium’ 4G LTE data for customers, which is a boost from the standard Unlimited plan’s 15GB offering. Quite obviously, this plan enables users to connect to Verizon’s data network, eliminating the need to use public WiFi.

As well, Unlimited Plus offers subscribers who have compatible hardware unlimited access to the carrier’s 5G Ultra Wideband network, though the number of devices that support this is still slim at the moment. The company says that its existing Unlimited customers have the option of upgrading their existing $20/month plan.

As mentioned — and as Verizon announced earlier in the week — smartwatch owners can now connect their wearable to Verizon’s network for $10/month. The plan can be used as a standalone offering or with the subscriber’s existing account. Those who already subscribe to Verizon’s existing standalone smartwatch plans will soon be switched over to the $10/month plan automatically.

In a statement, Verizon’s Angie Klein said: