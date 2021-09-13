Vava Chroma 4K ultra-short-throw projector packs ALPD 4.0 triple laser tech

California company Vava is back with another crowdfunded product, this one a laser projector featuring a tiple-laser RGB light source, Harman Kardon audio, and the promise of true 4K Ultra HD resolution. The Vava Chroma projector packs a huge number of features, offering consumers a cinema-like experience from the comfort of their homes.

Vava claims that its new Chroma project is the “most powerful” ALPD 4.0 triple-laser system in the world, offering up to a 150-inch display with an ultra-short-throw design, meaning the projector can be placed very close to the wall upon which the image is projected. The model sports Harman Kardon speakers, Dolby Audio, Alexa integration, and Android TV.

The triple-laser light sources are joined by a 3,000:1 contrast ratio, HDR10 support, Rec. 2020 color range, and the ALPD 4.0 laser engine. With a brightness of 2500 ANSI lumens, the projected image should be bright enough to see in ordinary daylight environments. For a 100-inch screen, Vava says Chroma can be placed about 7-inches from the wall.

The company claims that by offering 106-percent Rec. 2020 color range, its projector gives consumers a greater level of color accuracy than what they’d experience at the cinema. Likewise, the dynamic contrast can boost the ratio up to 1,500,000:1, exceeding what you may experience at the movie theater. This tech is combined with MEMC motion smoothing that inserts frames when necessary to get rid of blurs during fast-moving scenes.

As with some of its past products, Vava launched its Chroma projector on Indiegogo, where it has substantially exceeded its funding goal. Various offers are made through the crowdfunding campaign, including a launch day special priced at $2,799 USD with shipping estimated to start in January.