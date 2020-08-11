Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 delayed again

If you were looking forward to the release of Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2, it looks like you’ll have to wait quite a bit longer. Bloodlines 2 has been hit with another delay, this one pushing it back into 2021. Of course, given the COVID-19 pandemic, the delay should come as little surprise at this point, as many other games have been delayed as developers adjust to working on and even finishing their games remotely.

Hardsuit Labs and Paradox Interactive announced the delay in a post to Twitter today. “Our goal has always been to deliver the best game possible, to immerse you into a Seattle re-imagined in the World of Darkness, and deliver a worthy success to the original Bloodlines game,” the statement reads. “Due to the quality bar and ambitions we have set for ourselves, we have made the difficult decision that we need more time.”

Today we have an important announcement in regards to the release date of Bloodlines 2. 🦇 pic.twitter.com/M3xR5qOOpN — Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 (@VtM_Bloodlines) August 11, 2020

The two companies went onto say that its original window of a 2020 “is no longer possible,” so Bloodlines 2 will now be launching at some point in 2021. Just when in 2021 is the big question now, as Hardsuit and Paradox didn’t share a new release date for the game, but then, then was never a specific date to begin with.

Originally slated to launch in the first quarter of this year, Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 was first delayed in late 2019. At the time, Hardline and Paradox said the game would still be out at some point in 2020, but declined to get more specific than that. Now, the game has a similarly vague 2021 release window, with the companies saying that they’ll share more information about launch timing in the “coming months.”

So, we’ll wait on Hardline and Paradox for more information, but it seems the now 16 year wait for Bloodlines 2 is going to be a little longer than anticipated. We’ll let you know when we have more precise release information, so stay tuned for that.