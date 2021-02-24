Valheim hits another big milestone in amazing time

It was just a few days ago that Valheim developer Iron Gate was celebrating three million sales of its game, and now it has announced an entirely new milestone. Valheim has managed to sell 4 million copies in its short period of availability so far, but what’s impressive about that isn’t necessarily the total number of sales – massive though it may be – but rather the amount of time it took to get there.

Valheim has managed to sell 4 million copies in a mere three weeks, which would be no small task for a major release in a well-known franchise. Valheim, however, is not a major release in a well-known franchise, and in fact it’s quite the opposite – it’s a Viking-themed survival game that launched in early access at the beginning of this month.

While there’s plenty of love for survival games out there, early access survival games can be something of a mixed bag. Valheim certainly seems to be in the upper-tier of early access survival games in terms of quality, as Iron Gate also reported today that the game has enjoyed more than 81,000 “Overwhelmingly Positive” reviews on Steam. That’s enough to make it the 57th-best reviewed game of all time on Valve’s platform.

Other statistics Iron Gate shared today include the total amount of time players have collectively sunk into the game, which is now 10,000 years. Valheim also hit 500,000 concurrent players over the weekend, which is enough to put Valheim “in the top 5 most played games in the history of Steam,” according to Iron Gate.

So, Valheim is keeping up its rather absurd momentum quite well, it seems. Valheim shows no signs of slowing down, so it could only be a matter of days before we see it hit five million sales. We’ll keep an eye on Valheim as it continues this meteoric rise, so stay tuned for more.