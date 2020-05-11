Urbanista’s London wireless earbuds are the latest to take on AirPods

Urbanista, the Swedish audio company that names its headphones after various big cities, is back with another model: London. The truly wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation feature a ‘stem’ design similar to the one found on Apple’s AirPods and a number of competing products. The new model joins Urbanista’s other true wireless earbud models, including the Athens, Paris, Tokyo, and Stockholm, each of which differs slightly from each other.

Urbanista’s new London model shouldn’t be confused with its old Bluetooth ‘London’ earbuds, which featured a physical cable tether between the two earpieces. This model sports active noise cancellation, making them ideal for users who want to drown out unwanted ambient noises. As expected, the earbuds can also be used without the noise cancellation so that surrounding noises can be heard, as well.

There true wireless earbuds pack a number of notable features, including the ability to detect when the earbuds have been removed from the user’s ears in order to automatically pause the audio. The model is compatible with Windows PCs, Android, and iOS and provides immediate access to the user’s preferred personal assistant.

Users can expect around five hours of audio playback from the earpieces, which can be recharged fully another four times using the charging case; this works out to around another 25 hours of audio before the case needs to be recharged, too. The Urbanista London earbuds likewise feature dual microphones for taking and making calls or using voice commands.

The case supports Qi-certified wireless charging pads. Other features include four lights on the case to show battery status, an IPX4 water-resistant rating for the earpieces, silicone earbuds, and availability in four different color options: Rose Gold, Midnight Black, White Pearl, and Dark Sapphire. The model is priced at $149 USD.