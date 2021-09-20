Upcoming Star Wars game may have a surprising developer

At the beginning of this year, Disney and Lucasfilm announced the revival of the Lucasfilm Games, and with it, we saw the announcement of partnerships with a handful of companies to create new Star Wars titles. In modern times, Electronic Arts is best known as the developer and publisher of Star Wars titles, but the days of it being the exclusive license holder are over. With Disney and LucasFilm Games branching out to new companies, we’re hearing rumors which claim a future Star Wars title might come from a surprising studio.

That studio is Quantic Dream, known for games that put heavy emphasis on storytelling like Heavy Rain, Beyond: Two Souls, and, most recently, Detroit: Become Human. Quantic Dream was first reported to be working on a Star Wars game by French YouTuber Gautoz, who claims in the video embedded below (as translated by VGC) that the studio has signed with Disney to work on a Star Wars game after completing its three-game contract with Sony.

On its own, that may not be a comment worth reporting, but Gautoz is not the only one suggesting that Quantic Dream’s next game is set in the Star Wars universe. DualShockers’ Tom Henderson, who has been the source of several leaks in the past, recently tweeted out a screenshot from Detroit: Become Human with a pair of crossed lightsabers photoshopped over it. It doesn’t get a whole lot clearer than that.

Sadly, these leaks don’t tell us what a Quantic Dream-made Star Wars could entail, but it’s safe to assume that we’ll see the studio’s trademark brand of branching storytelling in the game. Perhaps less action-centric than other Star Wars games available at the moment, we’d certainly be interested in seeing what Quantic Dream can do with the Star Wars license.

The big question – aside from whether or not these reports are accurate – is how far off such a game could be. Quantic Dream’s last release was in 2018 with Beyond: Two Souls, but in the time since then, it’s also been acting as a publisher not only for the Windows ports of its own titles but also for smaller games like Sea of Solitude: Director’s Cut and the upcoming Dustborn. We’ll let you know if Quantic Dream and LucasFilm Games announce anything in the future, so stay tuned.