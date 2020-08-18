Untitled Goose Game co-op confirmed – plus some Steam good news

Untitled Goose Game certainly turned into one of the more notable indie games of 2019. The game, which puts you in the role of a mischievous goose that terrorizes a small town by harassing people just trying to go about their day, generated a lot of buzz from the moment it was announced, and today, almost a year after it released, it featured in Nintendo’s Indie World Showcase.

Why was a year-old game featured in a showcase about upcoming indie titles? Because Untitled Goose Game is about to get a big update – one that adds a co-op mode that allows you play through the title with a friend. They’ll get their own goose to control, so you’ll be able to work together to cross off items on the in-game to-do list.

The update will be free to owners of the game and it’ll be launching on September 23rd. It’ll only add local co-op to the game, so you won’t be able to play with friends online. In addition, Untitled Goose Game will finally be coming to Steam and itch.io, with these two versions launching on September 23rd alongside the co-op update.

Finally, Untitled Goose Game will be getting a physical release for those who prefer to own hard copies of their games. Physical copies will only be available for the Switch and PlayStation 4 version of the game, and they’ll be launching at iam8bit.com alongside a vinyl soundtrack on September 29th.

So, if Untitled Goose Game captured your heart when it launched last year, then get ready for this co-op mode to land next month. Pre-orders for the physical version and the soundtrack are live now on iam8bit’s website, with the Switch version and PlayStation 4 versions priced at $39.99 and $34.99, respectively.