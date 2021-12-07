Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection PS5 release date and quality modes

Earlier this year, Sony announced the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection for both PC and PS5. The compilation includes remasters of the last mainline Uncharted game, Uncharted 4: Among Thieves, along with the standalone spin-off Uncharted: The Lost Legacy. Today, Sony announced when the Legacy of Thieves Collection will be landing on PS5, though it looks like PC players are stuck waiting for a date for their platform.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection PS5 release date

On the PlayStation Blog today, Sony revealed that Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection will be out on PlayStation 5 on January 28th, 2022. The PS5 version will ship with three different graphics modes. The first is Fidelity Mode, which will allow for native 4K resolution at 30 frames per second. As you might have already guessed, the second is Performance Mode, which reduces resolution to target 60 frames per second instead.

Finally, we have an interesting third graphics preset in the Performance+ Mode, which drops the resolution down to 1080p but increases the frame rate to an impressive 120fps. This, assuming you have a compatible display (you’ll need one with a refresh rate of at least 120Hz to hit 120 frames per second), might be the ideal mode for a lot of players because pumping the frame rate as high as possible is never a bad thing.

Aside from the graphics presets, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection comes with the PS5 features we’d expect out of most games for the platform, including support for Spatial 3D Audio and the console’s DualSense controller. Of course, Sony also promises fast load times thanks to the PS5’s SSD, but things like this are already a foregone conclusion at this point.

How PS5 upgrades for Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection work

While the compilation itself will run $49.99 here in the US, those who already own any of Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, or the digital bundle that includes both titles on PS4 can pay $10 to receive Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection on PS5. However, some caveats need to be considered here as well.

For instance, if you own physical copies of Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End or Uncharted: The Lost Legacy on PS4, then you’ll need to put that disc into your PS5 not only to purchase the upgrade but also every time you want to play it on PS5. As a side effect to this rule, that means those who own PS4 discs but a PS5 Digital Edition can’t participate in the upgrade program. It’s also worth mentioning that those who obtained Uncharted 4 through PlayStation Plus won’t be eligible for the upgrade, either.

When is Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection coming to PC?

For now, we don’t know when the Legacy of Thieves Collection will be making its way to PC, with Sony only revealing a broad 2022 release window for the game so far. The fact that the collection will be on PS5 by the end of January suggests that maybe the PC version will follow sometime in Q1 2022, but that’s really just a guess on our part and there’s no way to be sure until Sony confirms more details.

Rest assured, however, that the Legacy of Thieves Collection is indeed coming to PC. The game is up on both Steam and the Epic Games Store, and players can add it to their wishlists now ahead of release next year. If you add it to your wishlist on Steam, you’ll be notified when it’s given a proper release date, but of course, we’ll also bring you that information once it’s revealed, too.

This is a big PC release for Sony, and it could be an indication that the rest of the Uncharted games are coming to PC in the future. So far, Sony has been selective in deciding which games to bring to PC, first launching Horizon Zero Dawn in 2020 and following with Days Gone earlier this year. God of War is currently slated to launch on PC on January 14th, 2022, and that could be why we don’t yet have a release date for the PC version of Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection. We’ll let you know when that changes, so stay tuned.