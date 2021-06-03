Ubisoft teases Rainbow Six, Far Cry, and other big reveals for E3 2021

It seems that Square Enix isn’t alone in announcing its plans for E3 2021 today, as Ubisoft has also revealed what it’s doing for the show. Unsurprisingly, Ubisoft will be hosting an Ubisoft Forward livestream for E3 2021, and today, the company detailed not only when the livestream will be taking place, but also what games will be on display.

As it turns out, Ubisoft’s E3 2021 presentation isn’t only comprised of Ubisoft Forward. There will also be a pre-show before the actual event that will feature news and updates about For Honor, Trackmania, The Crew 2, Brawlhalla, and Watch Dogs: Legion. The pre-show will be happening at 11 AM PDT/2PM EDT on June 12th.

Then, at 12 PM PDT/3 PM EDT, the main event gets underway. This is when the actual Ubisoft Forward event will begin, with Ubisoft promising new details on the next game in the Rainbow Six series – previously called Rainbow Six Quarantine before the COVID-19 pandemic made Ubisoft reconsider that title. We’ll also get new details about Far Cry 6 and Riders Republic, the latter of which is billed as an MMO “open-world playground.”

In addition to hitting those three big games, Ubisoft will also provide updates on Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Rainbow Six Siege. There will also be new details about the Apple TV+ series Mythic Quest and the upcoming Ubisoft film Werewolves Within. We’re also told to expect “a few additional surprises during the show.”

Following Ubisoft Forward, we’ll also be getting a post-show livestream at 1 PM PDT/4 PM EDT. It sounds like much of the post-show will cover Rainbow Six Siege, with details about new content and community updates. So, June 12th is going to be a pretty packed day for Ubisoft, and you’ll be able to watch the whole thing on the Ubisoft Forward website. We’ll be covering the show as it happens here at SlashGear, so stay tuned for more.