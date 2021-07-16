Ubisoft smacks Riders Republic and Rainbow Six Extraction with bad news

If you were looking forward to either Riders Republic or Rainbox Six Extraction, then you’ll want to settle in because the wait for both just got longer today. Ubisoft announced delays for both titles today, moving back two of its most anticipated games of the year. Thankfully, the delay for Riders Republic isn’t a huge one, but the same can’t exactly be said for Rainbox Six Extraction.

Ubisoft announced both delays today in separate news posts on its website. First, regarding Riders Republic, Ubisoft said that it’s moving the game’s release date from September 2nd to October 28th. Essentially, Ubisoft is delaying the game by a couple of months, saying that it needs more time to “fine tune the experience and give you another chance to jump in before launch and provide feedback.”

So, in this case, the silver lining is that Ubisoft will host another beta test aside from the upcoming one that was already scheduled. Unfortunately, the Riders Republic development team didn’t announce when that beta would take place but did say that it’ll have more to share soon.

In regards to Rainbow Six Extraction, it seems we have a more severe delay. Originally slated to launch on September 16th, Ubisoft now says that Extraction has been moved to January 2022. We didn’t get a more specific release date than that, but the Rainbox Six Extraction development team does say that the extra time will help ensure the game will be “the immersive, cooperative, and thrilling experience we set out to create.”

Of course, it’s hardly a surprise to see delayed games, as the COVID-19 pandemic has dramatically changed how those games are made. We’ve seen a lot of delays in recent months, with Extraction and Riders Republic simply being the two latest entries on an already long list.