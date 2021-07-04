Tyson recalls more than 8 million pounds of precooked chicken in US

Tyson Foods has announced a massive recall involving more than 8 million pounds of precooked chicken products over the risk of Listeria contamination. The recalled products were produced from December 2020 to April 2021 and may still be in many consumers’ freezers. A few illnesses were reported in conjunction with the recall, including one death.

The recall announcement comes from the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). This is a Class I recall, meaning that it has been designated as “medium or high risk” when it comes to the potential of causing “serious, adverse health consequences or death,” according to the US Department of Agriculture.

Around 8,492,832 pounds of precooked chicken products have been recalled due to the possible Listeria contamination, including items like chicken strips, chicken for fajitas, low-sodium cooked chicken, oven-roasted chicken, wood-fired seasoned chicken, skinless dark chicken strips, and more.

Some of the recalled products are sold under the Tyson name, while others are sold with the brand names Jet’s Pizza, Casey’s General Store, Marco’s Pizza, and Little Caesars. According to the recall notice, the products were shipped across the US to a variety of destinations, including everything from retailers to hospitals, restaurants, and even some Department of Defense facilities.

The USDA’s FSIS worked with state health officials and the CDC after being alerted to two listeriosis infections on June 9. The agency linked the illnesses to some precooked chicken products from Tyson, as well as identifying three infections, one of which was fatal. The USDA says it is concerned that some consumers may still have these products in their freezers.

The recall notice can be found on the USDA’s website, as well as a list of the recalled products [PDF] that includes date codes, product codes, package sizes, and product names. The recall notes these products should be either returned for a refund or thrown away.