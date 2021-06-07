Twitter Super Follows might be around the corner

Given how it has seemingly fallen by the wayside, loyal Twitter fans might be happy to notice that their favorite social network is finally picking up the pace. Those fans, however, might not be so enthusiastic about the features that Twitter is adding. While still withholding the ability to edit tweets, Twitter seems to be embarking on pushing new features that will, instead, help monetize the network beyond just ads. Of course, Twitter is positioning these as ways for users to also make money off their popularity and Super Follows is yet another one that may actually be on the verge of launching.

Super Follows is, of course, no longer a secret as its existence has been confirmed by Twitter itself. All that’s actually left is for the subscription service to actually launch so that details can finally be made known. Fortunately, we don’t have to wait that long because the famed Jane Manchun Wong has pretty much all the details we need.

Super Follows has been described as something like Patreon where fans can pay a monthly fee of around $4.99 for exclusive perks. Up to now, however, what those perks are have been rather vague. At least for now, labels and bonus content exclusive for Super Followers are on the table with more promised to come.

More interesting, however, are the options available to content providers as well as the requirements to be part of the program. Those who want to have Super Followers will need to have at least 10,000 followers and have posted at least 25 tweets in the past 30 days. Curiously, it seems that Twitter will allow adult content under this program as well as some cross-platform interaction with the likes of OnlyFans and Patreon.

Twitter is working on Super Follows application Requirements:

– Have at least 10000 followers

– Have posted at least 25 Tweets in past 30 days

– Be at least 18 years old notably, “Adult content” and “OnlyFans” are mentioned in the category and platform sections https://t.co/qSEjh0ohm8 pic.twitter.com/yvkzx672V2 — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) June 6, 2021

Super Follows might be launching sooner than expected and it’s just one of the latest monetization options Twitter is offering users. It recently launched Twitter Blue, for example, which followed Ticketed Spaces. All of these options, however, are reserved for the very famous and ordinary Twitter users barely have any hope of gaining entry into those circles.