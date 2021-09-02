Twitter leaks indicate Tip Jar Bitcoin support will arrive soon

Earlier this year, Twitter introduced a feature called Tip Jar that allows users to give creators tips directly on their profiles. The feature is one of the multiple new ways Twitter is enabling its users to monetize their tweets, a particularly useful feature for artists, musicians, and anyone else who creates content and has built an online audience.

A new leak fuels rumors that Twitter is planning to add Bitcoin support to Tip Jar, giving users their first option for tipping creators using cryptocurrency rather than cash. The addition of Bitcoin support wouldn’t be at all surprising — Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is a well-known fan of the crypto asset, with his Twitter profile showing only a Bitcoin hashtag.

We first heard about signs of an upcoming Bitcoin tipping feature in a report from MacRumors last month. The report cited the Twitter for iOS beta app and code it contained hinting at the upcoming addition of crypto-tipping support. The new feature, assuming it is added, will join the existing PayPal, Patreon, Venmo, Cash App, and Bandcamp options already supported.

#Twitter is working on the ability to receive tips in #Bitcoin 👀 pic.twitter.com/uycD3qsR5F — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) September 1, 2021

The latest tip comes from reverse engineer and mobile developer Alessandro Paluzzi, who recently shared a screenshot of the alleged Bitcoin support for Tip Jar. The screenshot mirrors the features reported from the beta app, including that the Bitcoin tipping feature utilizes the Bitcoin Lightning network for faster payments and reduced fees.

The screenshot also reveals that users who want to accept Bitcoin tips will need a Strike account. The two leaks within days of each other indicate that Twitter will officially launch this feature any time now, but there’s still no official announcement on when the support will arrive.