Twitter dark mode changes messed up some users’ preferences

Twitter has surprisingly stood the test of time, given how slow it has been to make changes, especially the changes that users beg for (looking at you, Edit Tweet). When it does make changes, they are often not in users’ favor or to their liking. Now it seems that these two paths have unfortunately crossed, with changes to Twitter’s dark theme, which took ages for the social network to implement, has been messed up by a change that few users probably asked for anyway.

It wasn’t too long ago when Twitter implemented “Lights Out”, its version of dark mode meant for using the app at night. Or when you actually prefer seeing Twitter in a darker theme. Actually, Twitter provided three options rather than just two, with “Dim” sitting somewhere in the middle of searing “Default” and “Lights Out”.

Users who opened Twitter on a web browser, however, may have been in for an unsettling or shocking surprise. Some of them who had their accounts set to use the blueish “Dim” were welcomed by a very black theme. Worse, however, are those whose dark preferences are completely ignored, potentially burning their eyes upon visiting Twitter.com.

According to the social media giant, only one of these was intended. It had adjusted Twitter’s browser preferences to adopt the light or dark settings of the underlying OS, regardless of the theme users have chosen for Twitter. Since operating systems only have light or dark options, “Dim” was practically disregarded.

This also meant that users whose OS used a light theme but set Twitter to dark would suddenly find their favorite social network blindingly bright. That was a bug, though, according to Twitter. You can, of course, still change your settings after this mishap but perhaps Twitter shouldn’t have changed them under users’ feet in the first place.