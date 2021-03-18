Twitch Xbox indie gaming event tips big potential

If you’re a fan of indie games (and really, with loot box and microtransactions-filled AAA games everywhere these days, who isn’t?) then you’ll want to tune into an indie-focused event Microsoft is hosting next week. Technically, the ID@Xbox team – which handles publishing for independent and digital games on Xbox – will be hosting this indie showcase as part of a collaboration with Twitch, and the two companies are promising a rather packed show that will feature more than 100 indie titles from around the world.

Since this is a collaboration with Twitch, the ID@Xbox team is obviously only broadcasting the show on Twitch’s website. You’ll ultimately have two options when it comes to how to watch, as you can visit either the TwitchGaming channel or the Xbox channel. The show will kick off on Friday, March 26th at 9 AM PDT/12 PM EDT.

Microsoft hasn’t indicated how long the show will last, but you should probably expect to settle in. Microsoft says that it will have more than 100 games from studios like DrinkBox Studios, Curve Digital, Devolver Digital, and Dear Villagers on display, and that we’ll receive trailers and new looks at gameplay for more than 25 games.

Some of the games we can expect to see during the event include Second Extinction, The Ascent, The Wild at Heart, Voidtrain, Exo One, and STALKER 2. Microsoft also says that it will be announcing a new slate of indie titles heading to Xbox Game Pass, and that it’ll have a roster of Twitch streamers on hand to “host the showcase and conduct interviews with developers, take fan questions and maybe even drop some game codes.”

So, it sounds like this going to be a big event for the world of indie gaming. We’ll let you know about any major announcements made during the show, so be sure to check back here at SlashGear for our coverage on March 26th.