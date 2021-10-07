Twitch resets stream keys as investigation into breach continues

Yesterday wasn’t a great day for Twitch or its streamers. Early in the day, we learned that Twitch had allegedly suffered a massive leak that exposed a ton of information about the site and those who stream on it. Later in the day, Twitch confirmed that a breach did indeed happen but didn’t comment on its extent. Now the company is back with an update, revealing that it has reset users’ stream keys just to be safe.

This was revealed overnight in a pair of updates to the Twitch blog. In the first one, Twitch explains that “some data was exposed to the internet due to an error in a Twitch server configuration change that was subsequently accessed by a malicious third party.” Twitch went on to say that while it’s still investigating the breach, it has no indication that login credentials were exposed.

Though Twitch is continuing to investigate on that front, the company did confidently state that full credit card numbers weren’t exposed as they are not stored on Twitch. So, while we still don’t know for sure if login credentials were leaked, at least we know that credit card information is safe.

In an update published a few hours later, Twitch announced that it has reset all stream keys “out of an abundance of caution.” Twitch says that streamers can find their new stream keys in their Twitch dashboard settings, though streamers using Twitch Studio, Streamlabs, Xbox, PlayStation, or the Twitch Mobile App to stream shouldn’t need to take any action for their new stream keys to work. Likewise, streamers using OBS don’t need to take any action if their Twitch accounts are linked to OBS, but if not, they’ll need to copy their new stream keys from the dashboard and paste them into OBS before they can start streaming.

While these updates have good information in them, the extent of this breach is still unconfirmed. Yesterday’s report suggested that a ton of Twitch data had been leaked with more supposedly on the way, so until we hear more from Twitch, resetting passwords and turning on two-factor authentication are definitely good ideas. We’ll let you know when Twitch shares more, so stay tuned.