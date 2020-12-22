Toyota TRD-Sport Trailer takes the rough out of roughing it

Toyota has unveiled something that fans of off-roading, camping, and overlanding will want very badly. The product is a concept trailer designed to pack everything needed to spend time in the wild without really roughing it. It’s called the TRD-Sport Trailer, and basically, it’s the bed of a Toyota Tacoma pickup used to create a “basecamp” solution that’s easy and quick to set up.

The trailer is part of the Toyota SEMA 2020 builds. Toyota says that overlanding has been gaining popularity for years, but the pandemic during 2020 pushed the past time to new heights of popularity. The trailer was created specifically to be a companion to the Toyota truck and SUV lineup.

Toyota fitted the trailer with a scissor-lift that raises a rigid platform several feet from the bed. Atop the platform is a Yakima four-person tent with an awning and fly fishing-pole holders. The system also has a custom toilet and trashcan, refrigerator, hot water heater, shower curtain, generator, and gets power from an Optima Yellow Top battery.

The trailer can haul 16 gallons of fresh water and has a 15-gallon gray water holding tank. Toyota also fits it with a slide-out sink and stove for cooking and cleaning. Toyota also worked with Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s to be sure the trailer was equipped with necessary outdoor gear, including fishing poles, tackle, nets, waders, wading boots, cookware, mugs, and other essentials.

RIGID A-Series Accessory LED Lights are also attached to light up a campground. The trailer rolls on TRD Pro wheels with General Grabber X3 285/70/17 tires. The trailer was painted in Toyota OEM Cement Gray and fitted with custom graphics to round out the package. There is no indication that Toyota intends to build these trailers to sell.