Toyota Sienna Woodland Special Edition adds rugged styling and all-wheel drive

Toyota has announced a special edition of its popular Sienna people mover called the Sienna Woodland Special Edition. The special edition sets itself apart from other Sienna trim levels by offering more aggressive styling and standard electronic on-demand all-wheel drive. Woodland Special Edition buyers also get increased ground clearance meant to help owners enjoy outdoor adventures in confidence.

Toyota says the Sienna Woodland Special Edition lands in dealerships this fall, and for each unit purchased, Toyota will make a $250 donation to the National Environmental Education Foundation. The guaranteed minimum donation to the organization from Toyota is $250,000.

Sienna Woodland Special Edition will come in the exclusive exterior color called Cement or in Midnight Black Metallic. The van was designed with a focus on versatility and comfort with projected 35 MPG combined EPA fuel economy estimates. Standard features in addition to those already mentioned including 1500 watt power outlet that can power most household appliances for a short trip for an overnight camping excursion.

Woodland Special Edition vans will get a standard tow hitch with 3500 pound towing capability. The van also features roof rails with crossbars, black sport trim seats with unique stitch color, 18-inch wheels, dark chrome-colored accents, and black badging. The standard infotainment system includes navigation and a 1200 watt JBL sound system with 12 speakers.

The van also comes standard with super-long-slide second-row captain’s chairs, and a flexible seating and cargo layout offering a Split & Stove third-row seat. The sliding doors are kick-activated, and buyers get a heated front driver and passenger seats, sunshades for the second row, and seven USB ports. Official pricing and an exact date of availability are unannounced at this time.