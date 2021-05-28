Toyota Prius Nightshade Edition turns the green vehicle black

Toyota has been making several of its vehicle models into Nightshade editions with all black trim. All black trim is very popular with vehicle shoppers, and the latest Toyota to get the Nightshade treatment is the hybrid Prius. Prius Nightshade Edition includes unique touches, including black wheels and badges to give the green vehicle a bold look.

Buyers interested in the Nightshade version can choose front-wheel-drive or AWD-e powertrain and three exterior color choices. Color options include Midnight Black Metallic, Super White, and Silver Metallic. Prius Nightshade Edition includes black headlight accents, mirror caps, door handles, color-keyed rear deck spoiler, and a shark fin antenna. The wheels are 17-inch five-spoke alloy units on front-wheel-drive models or 15-inch wheels on the AWD-e version paired with black inserts and lug nuts.

The interior of the car features standard SofTex-trimmed heated and power-adjustable front seats for the driver and passenger. The steering wheel is covered in the same material and is heated with a semi-gloss black center console rounding out the interior features of the package. Prius Nightshade Edition is the first hybrid joining the Nightshade line and allows Toyota shoppers to get up to 54 MPG with their darkened style.

Toyota says the Prius Nightshade Edition will be available this fall, and pricing will be announced closer to the launch date. There is no indication that the car will be limited edition, and presumably, it will be a modestly priced option package. Like all other Prius models, the Nightshade Edition uses a 1.8-liter four-cylinder Atkinson-cycle gasoline engine and two motor generators.

All versions of the car use an electronically controlled planetary-type continuously variable transmission. Fuel economy for the AWD-e is 51 MPG city, 47 MPG highway, and 49 MPG combined. The standard front-wheel-drive version is EPA rated at 54 MPG city, 50 MPG highway, and 52 MPG combined.