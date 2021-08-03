Toyota launches the new Land Cruiser boasting a significant weight loss

Toyota has announced that it has launched the new Land Cruiser. The Land Cruiser first debuted in 1951 and has a significant cult following all around the world. The vehicle is large, comfortable, and extremely capable off-road. Toyota says the new Land Cruiser has evolved and has improved reliability, durability, and off-road performance. The new Land Cruiser 300 Series is a complete redesign of the outgoing 200 Series that launched in 2007.

Toyota developed the vehicle with major objectives in mind, including inheriting and evolving the Land Cruiser essence for reliability, durability, and off-road performance. Toyota also wanted to create a driving experience enabling the driver to drive with ease on any road worldwide without getting tired. The new Land Cruiser rides on the GA-F platform with a high rigidity body and frame to meet those goals, boasting a significant 200-kilogram weight reduction compared to the previous generation.

The new frame is 20 percent more rigid than the outgoing 200 Series while offering improved collision safety, performance, quietness, and ride quality. Toyota moved the powertrain 70 millimeters to the rear and 28 millimeters down an increased number of high-tensile steel plates with an aluminum bonnet, roof, and door panels to improve weight distribution and balance. The suspension was also modified with a newly developed high-mount double-wishbone front and trailing-link rear rigid axle.

By modifying the location of the suspension arms, Toyota has introduced a more stable body posture when braking and improved wheel articulation. The new Land Cruiser uses Linear Solenoid Adaptable Variable Suspension, which controls shock absorber damping force independently for each wheel in response to road conditions and driver operation.

Toyota uses hydraulic power steering with a steering actuator meant to survive harsh environments and electronic braking control. The vehicle has a rear Torsen limited-slip differential and multi-terrain select all-road driving system with six modes. A Multi-Terrain Monitor system utilizing four cameras positioned in the front, rear, and on both sides of the vehicle helps the driver check conditions on all sides. Powertrains include a 3.5-liter twin-turbo V-6 that runs on gas, producing 415PS and 650 Nm of torque.

A 3.3-liter V-6 twin-turbo diesel is also available, making 309PS and 700 Nm of torque. Both use a direct shift 10-speed automatic transmission. The new Land Cruiser will be offered in a standard model and a GR Sport, with the latter integrating refinements developed by drivers in the Dakar Rally and different styling bits. In Japan, the new Land Cruiser starts at ¥5,100,000 for the standard version or ¥7,700,000 for the GR Sport.