Toyota Hilux AT35 is designed for the Arctic extremes

Toyota has revealed a fantastic truck that is not available in the United States called the Toyota Hilux AT35. The truck is based on the newly launched 2.8-liter Invincible X Double Cab. It’s fitted with extensive chassis, suspension, handling, and styling upgrades to deliver improved off-road capability and looks.

The AT in the name of the truck stands for Arctic Trucks, a company that has been building vehicles for Arctic expeditions for 30 years. Toyota’s Hilux AT35 benefits from new and updated features, including changes increasing the ground clearance by 65 millimeters and its approach and departure angles by +9 and +3 degrees respectively.

Some of the key changes include reengineering the vehicle frame, inner arches, and bodywork, along with the fitting of 17-inch Arctic Trucks alloys with 35-inch BFGoodrich KO2 all-terrain tires. The Arctic Trucks Bilstein Performance Suspension System has updated springs and dampers, anti-rollbar adjustment, and rear dampers with extended shackles. The update gives an extra 40 millimeters of front and 20 millimeters of rear suspension lift.

The result is an elevated driving position, superior mobility with wider front and rear tracks, wider tires, and a larger and lighter footprint for driving over soft and delicate Arctic terrain. Power comes from a 201 horsepower 2.8-liter diesel engine and six-speed automatic transmission used in the standard Toyota truck.

Other styling features include a flare package for the front and rear fenders, extended profile sidesteps, AT35 badging, and 30th anniversary decals. Each of the production vehicles comes with an individual Arctic Trucks certificate of authenticity. The trucks also feature full underbody armor, grille-mounted lights, and a low profile bed cover.

Tires can be upgraded to BFGoodrich KM3 mud-terrain tires with an onboard inflation/deflation kit and a 12V performance compressor in the engine bay. The Hilux AT35 conversion can be ordered directly from Toyota retailers with an £18,780 plus VAT upgrade price over the standard Invincible X Double Cab.