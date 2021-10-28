Toyota confirms pricing on the redesigned 2022 GR86

Rear-wheel-drive sports cars are rare today, and one of the few you can get from a mainstream automotive manufacturer is the Toyota GR86. The 2022 GR86 is all-new, and Toyota has now confirmed pricing for the sports car. The all-new GR86 starts at $27,700 and will land dealerships in December.

Buyers can choose from two different grades, including the standard GR86 and the GR86 Premium. For 2022, the car retains its rear-wheel-drive appeal but gets a larger 2.4-liter engine delivering 18 percent more horsepower and 11 percent more torque. Buyers who offer the Premium grade get standard 18-inch, 10-spoke black wheels with Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tires and a spoiler on the rear.

Inside, Premium buyers get black and silver accented front seats that are adjustable six different ways with two-level heating. The upholstery features perforated UltraSuede with leather side bolsters. The black and silver accents are featured on the leather-wrapped steering wheel, shift boot, and handbrake. In addition, Toyota integrates an eight-inch touchscreen multimedia system with eight speakers for the Premium.

The base GR86 has 17-inch wheels and uses Michelin Primacy HP tires. The black seats are six-way adjustable, featuring G-embossed fabric with sport fabric side bolsters offering textured vinyl. The car also gets sport fabric trim on the dash, doors, and steering wheel, along with an eight-inch touchscreen multimedia system with six speakers. Buyers can choose a manual transmission or paddle-shift automatic.

Seven colors are available, including Track bRED, Halo White, Steel Silver, Pavement Grey, Raven Black, and Neptune or Trueno Blue. With additional power for 2022, the manual transmission car’s 0-60 mph time improves to 6.1 seconds, and the automatic version can reach 60 mph in 6.6 seconds. As for pricing, the GR86 with the manual starts at $27,700, while the automatic version is $29,200. GR86 Premium with the manual is $30,300, while the automatic is $31,800. Toyota notes the prices don’t include dealer processing and handling, but how much that the costs for 2022 is a mystery.