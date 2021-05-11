Tourists can now get COVID-19 vaccine at Dracula’s castle in Romania

If you’re traveling through Romania and you haven’t yet been vaccinated, you now have the opportunity to get the COVID-19 vaccine and a fun story to go along with it. Officials in Romania have turned the popular tourist attraction into a vaccination site, offering visitors the opportunity to get the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for free during their trip.

Bran Castle, the iconic destination whose former resident may have inspired Bram Stoker’s classic novel Dracula, remains a popular tourist destination. What better way to vaccinate many people than to make it an incredibly convenient and unique experience?

The Romanian government is taking leveraging the hot spot as a way to get more Romanians vaccinated, according to BBC. The country has seen around 1 million COVID-19 infections during the pandemic and approximately 29,000 deaths.

Despite this, public reception of the vaccine remains low in Romania, raising concerns about whether enough people will get vaccinated to curb the virus’s spread in the country. The vaccination effort at Bran Castle will take place on weekends throughout May; it doesn’t require an appointment and those who get the vaccine will be granted free entry into the castle exhibit.

The initiative offers Romania two potential benefits: it encourages people to get vaccinated by giving them a unique opportunity and may boost tourist numbers at a time when they remain very low. It remains to be seen whether the unusual opportunity proves popular with visitors.