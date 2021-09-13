Total War: Warhammer 3 delayed – This is why

If you’re a Total War fan looking forward to the next Warhammer-themed installment in the series, we unfortunately have some sour news for you. The team at Creative Assembly today announced that Total War: Warhammer 3 has been delayed from its original release window of 2021; now the game won’t be launching until sometime next year.

The news was announced on the Total War Twitter account today, and even though Creative Assembly doesn’t give a specific reason for the delay, it seems that it was made so the team doesn’t have to rush to get Total War: Warhammer 3 out before the end of the year.

Total War: WARHAMMER III will now release in early 2022. We know this is disappointing, but the extra time means we can accomplish more than we could if we rushed to release this year. We won’t be staying quiet however, join us tomorrow for the global reveal of Grand Cathay… pic.twitter.com/R4GdObAs9P — Total War (@totalwar) September 13, 2021

“With nearly a decade of development on the Total War: Warhammer trilogy behind us, it feels surreal to see its culminating chapter so close to release,” Creative Assembly chief product officer Rob Bartholomew said in a statement today. “While it’s tempting to rush to the finish line as it comes into view, we have made the decision to give it a little more time by moving the launch of Total War: Warhammer 3 from 2021 to early 2022.”

While we didn’t get a specific release date out of Creative Assembly today, the “early 2022” release window for Total War: Warhammer 3 likely means that it’ll launch in the first quarter of the year. Obviously, we’ll need to wait on Creative Assembly to actually confirm that before we can say with certainty that a Q1 is the target, but hopefully, that’s where Total War: Warhammer 3 ultimately ends up.

If you’ve been looking forward to the game, Creative Assembly does say that it’ll have “plenty of new information” to share with us in the meantime. Those info drops apparently begin tomorrow, as Bartholomew says in his statement today that we’ll see the reveal of Grand Cathay tomorrow. We’ll let you know when a specific release date is revealed for Total War: Warhammer 3, so stay tuned for more.