Total War: Rome Remastered announced, and it’s right around the corner

One of the most popular games in the long-running Total War series is about to get a remaster. Sega today announced Total War: Rome Remastered, bringing us back to the early days of the Total War series. Perhaps most exciting is the fact that we aren’t going to have to wait very long to get our hands on this remaster, as it’ll be out next month.

That’s a very short time between announcement and release, and no doubt fans of the original Rome: Total War will be happy to hear that the remaster will be here in just a few weeks’ time. Total War: Rome Remastered will be out on PC on April 29th, 2021 – just a little over a month from today.

A Steam listing is already live for the remaster, and on that listing, Sega says that it’ll come with the Alexander and Barbarian Invasion DLCs and a copy of the Rome: Total War Collection for Steam users who don’t already own it. Those who do own already own Rome: Total War on Steam will save 50% on the cost of Total War: Rome Remastered, which is priced at $29.99.

As far as what we can expect from Total War: Rome Remastered, it seems to be mostly the standard remaster fare. Sega says that the game will offer 4K optimizations along with support for ultra-widescreen displays and native UHD support. We can also expect some enhancements to the camera and new features that include heat maps, icon overlays, and a new tactical map for battles. There will also be cross-platform multiplayer between Windows, macOS, and Linux.

So, it sounds like this will be a pretty solid remaster when it launches next month, and it could be a good jumping off point for those who are new to the Total War series. The game is up for pre-order on Steam now, and Sega says that half-off promo for those who already own Rome: Total War will last until May 31st at 4:00 PM PDT.