Tomb Raider heads to Switch next year with two Lara Croft ports

The Tomb Raider franchise turns 25 years old this month, and Square Enix just made a bunch of announcements in celebration of that milestone. Arguably the biggest announcements of the day are for the Nintendo Switch, which is getting two Tomb Raider games next year. In addition, Square Enix also announced plans to give away Rise of the Tomb Raider on PC through Prime Gaming, though that promotion won’t kick-off for a few more days.

The two games coming to Nintendo Switch are Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light and Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris. While not traditional Tomb Raider games, they do seem like they’d be a pretty good fit for the Switch, and they happen to be the very first Tomb Raider games on the platform. For these releases, it sounds like Feral Interactive will be handling the porting duties.

Great #TombRaider25 news for @Nintendo fans! We are so excited to announce a collaboration between @CrystalDynamics and @feralgames to bring Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light and Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris to Nintendo Switch starting in 2022! pic.twitter.com/S1PBaxhJqt — Tomb Raider (@tombraider) October 28, 2021

Perhaps this means we’ll see other Tomb Raider games ported to the Switch in the future? While we may not see the most recent Tomb Raider trilogy make its way to the Switch, the platform does seem like a good option for ports of the original Tomb Raider games from the ’90s. Time will tell, but for now, all that’s confirmed are the two Lara Croft games, which will be landing sometime next year.

In addition to that announcement, Square Enix has also put Tomb Raider games on sale across pretty much every digital game store. Steam, Humble, Green Man Gaming, GOG, the Square Enix Store, the Xbox Store, and the PlayStation Store are all offering discounted Tomb Raider games at the moment. A quick look at Steam shows us that the sale includes not only the modern Tomb Raider trilogy but also the classic Tomb Raider games, many of which are down to less than a dollar.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll want to wait on buying Rise of the Tomb Raider, as that will be offered for free to Prime Gaming subscribers beginning on November 1st. The promotion will run through November 14th, giving you two weeks to claim the game from Prime Gaming and add it to your library. We’ll let you know when the two Lara Croft games get release dates for Nintendo Switch, so stay tuned for more.