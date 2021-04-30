Titanfall 2 goes free-to-play on Steam, but only temporarily

Apex Legends‘ next season, dubbed “Legacy,” is on the horizon, and as the name suggests, the Apex Legends lore is revisiting some characters from its past. Specifically, we’ve seen references to a number of Titanfall 2 characters in the marketing for Apex Legends‘ Legacy season, but if you really want to see where it all started, there’s no better way to do that than by playing Titanfall 2. Thankfully, Respawn has made that particularly easy this weekend if you happen to be a PC gamer.

Titanfall 2 has gone free-to-play on Steam for the weekend, giving interested players a chance to check it out without having to shell out the cash to buy it first. Recently, we’ve seen a number of Steam promotions that let players keep the free games permanently once they were claimed, but it’s important to note that this not one of those promotions.

We heard people want to play Titanfall 2 this weekend? So do we! Join us on Steam when we make TF2 temporarily free-to-play starting RIGHT NOW through May 3rd @ 10am PT. Get it here: https://t.co/rn4rUSF0RG Your journey begins here, Pilots. pic.twitter.com/SQ9eAIAWka — Respawn (@Respawn) April 30, 2021

Instead, this is merely a temporary free-to-play weekend. Titanfall 2 is free to download and play on Steam now through Monday, May 3rd at 10 AM PDT/1 PM EDT. Once Monday morning rolls around, the game will no longer be free and you’ll have to buy it if you want to continue playing.

Sadly, it seems there’s no sale on Titanfall 2 to go along with this promotion, which suggests that this is more meant to promote the new Apex Legends season. Still, the Titanfall 2 Ultimate Edition runs $24.99 these days, and it’s worth pointing out that it’s included in EA Play, which is available through both Steam and Xbox Game Pass for PC.

This could be good news for the Titanfall 2 fans already playing through Steam, because for this weekend at least, it means that multiplayer lobbies will probably be packed with players. It isn’t hard to imagine the free-to-play promotion leading to at least a few new players beyond the weekend as well, so if you’ve been wanting to get in some game time with Titanfall 2, now is the time to do it.