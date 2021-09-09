Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands gets new gameplay trailer as preorders arrive

As part of its showcase today, Sony has given Borderlands fans another trailer for the upcoming title Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. Gearbox Software has also launched pre-orders for the game, which is set to hit shelves in March. The trailer gives fans a look at actual gameplay, as well as more story elements for the title.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is a spinoff title from the Borderlands franchise, giving players an entirely new world to explore, but with the familiar feel of those hit titles. Today’s trailer is the first to show actual gameplay from Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, as well as revealing the release date and other details.

Players can expect everything from ‘whimsy’ to powerful weapons, according to Gearbox, which detailed its next game on the PlayStation Blog. Fans see the trailer kick off with Tiny Tina drawing you into her fantasy world; as with Tina, this world is unpredictable and can change rapidly.

The trailer reveals some of these unique landscapes, including everything from mushroom forests to grand towns and huge fortresses. The game includes a nod to “old school J-RPG fans,” Gearbox says, while the trailer includes a brief look at the Overworld.

Players will be tasked with taking down the Dragon Lord, who wants to rule all the Wonderlands. In addition to firearms and melee weapons, players will also be able to fight the game’s various enemies using spells and other skills. Gearbox also teases that Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands will include a multiclass system that lets players build their own heroes.

Though the game can be preordered now, it won’t be available until March 25.