Tinder is giving away COVID-19 tests, but you probably can’t get one

Tinder has announced that it teamed up with EverlyWell to give free COVID-19 home tests to users in the United States, offering a bit of reassurance for those who want to go on in-person dates. Despite the new offering, you probably won’t be able to get a pair of the kits — Tinder only has 1,000 total kits up for grabs.

The world of online dating was thrown into chaos around a year ago when the pandemic was declared, lockdowns rolled out, and uncertainty about the virus forced many into isolation. Many months later, the pandemic is still underway, but with some notable changes: more people are being vaccinated every day, masks and hand sanitizer are readily available, and COVID-19 tests are no longer hard to get.

That doesn’t mean it’s safe to get together with strangers you meet on Tinder — social distancing remains one of the most important aspects of preventing the spread of COVID-19. If you do insist on meeting up with someone, getting a COVID-19 test beforehand may offer a bit of reassurance, at least.

Starting on March 20, Tinder will give away EverlyWell COVID-19 tests to 500 couples who matched on the platform — assuming they’re located in the continental United States, that is. A total of 1,000 kits are up for grabs, one for each person in the match, with shipping scheduled to start on March 22.

Of course, 1,000 test kits won’t cover all of Tinder’s users; the company notes that these tests are available on a first-come, first-serve basis, and once they’re gone, they’re gone. Users will be able to claim a code to get a test starting at 7 PM EST on March 20.